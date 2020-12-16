RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants: Meet the Queens on series 2 in 2021

Meet the line up of contestants on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.
Here's all you need to know about the ten beautiful drag queens who will be competing for the title of UK’s new Drag Race Superstar in 2021.
Handpicked for their huge slaying potential, a total of twelve queens are ready to showcase what the UK drag scene has to offer.
The twelve competing queens on the line up for season 2 are: Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Cherry Valentine, Sister Sister, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce, Tia Kofi, A'Whora, Astinna Mandella and Bimini Bon Boulash.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 will premiere on BBC iPlayer/BBC Three in 2021 from Thursday, January 14.
Meet the Queens below...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021 cast
Joe Black
30-year-old from Brighton (Portsmouth)
Twitter username: @misterjoeblack
Instagram username: @misterjoeblack
Says Joe: "I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour."
Ellie Diamond
21-year-old from Dundee
Twitter username: @elliediamond101
Instagram username: @elliediamondofficial
Ellie says: "Dundee Diamonds are a girl's best friend."
Cherry Valentine
26-year-old from Darlington
Twitter username: @TheCValentine
Instagram username: @thecherryvalentine
Cherry says: "For those who say I haven't been doing drag long enough, take a look… I'm a queen!"
Sister Sister
32-year-old from Liverpool
Twitter username: @bluecirclebabe
Instagram username: @officialsistersister
Sister Sister says: "I went from painting on canvases to painting on my face instead."
Ginny Lemon
31-year-old from Worcestershire
Twitter username: @GinnyLemon69
Instagram username: @ginnylemon69
Ginny says: "Hiya Babs! Fancy a slice?!"
Veronica Green
34-year-old from London (via Rochdale)
Twitter username: @veronicaqween
Instagram username: @VeronicaQween
Vernoica says: "I give you sex appeal mixed with a little bit of evil and goofy."
Lawrence Chaney
23-year-old from Glasgow
Twitter username: @ShadyLawrence
Instagram username: @lawrencechaney
Lawrence says: "I'm Scottish drag royalty! I'm kind of like Mary Queen of Scots, although I hope one of these English drag Queens doesn't chop off my head."
Tayce
26-year-old from London (Via Newport, Wales)
Twitter username: @its_tayce
Instagram username: @itstayce
Tayce says: "I want to be the next Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey or Catherine Zeta Zones, and give 'em the razzle dazzle."
Tia Kofi
30-year-old from London (via Essex and Nottingham)
Twitter username: @TiaKofi
Instagram username: @tiakofi
Tia says: "My drag is a melting pot!"
A'Whora
23-year-old from London (Via Nottinghamshire)
Twitter username: @awhoraofficial
Instagram username: @awhora
A'Whora says: "I started off as Aurora but ended up as Maleficent!"
Astinna Mandella
27-year-old from London
Twitter username: @AsttinaMandella
Instagram username: @asttinamandella
Astinna says: "A star can't be made; a star is born and it's my time to be the star!"
Bimini Bon Boulash
26-year-old from London (via Norfolk)
Instagram username: @biminibabes
Bimini says: "I am East London's bendiest queen."
Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three/iPlayer from January.
The first episode airs on Thursday January 14 at 7PM.