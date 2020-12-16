RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants: Meet the Queens on series 2 in 2021

Meet the line up of contestants on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Here's all you need to know about the ten beautiful drag queens who will be competing for the title of UK’s new Drag Race Superstar in 2021.

Handpicked for their huge slaying potential, a total of twelve queens are ready to showcase what the UK drag scene has to offer.

The twelve competing queens on the line up for season 2 are: Joe Black, Ellie Diamond, Cherry Valentine, Sister Sister, Ginny Lemon, Veronica Green, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce, Tia Kofi, A'Whora, Astinna Mandella and Bimini Bon Boulash.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 will premiere on BBC iPlayer/BBC Three in 2021 from Thursday, January 14.

Meet the Queens below...

RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021 cast

Joe Black

Joe Black - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

30-year-old from Brighton (Portsmouth)

Twitter username: @misterjoeblack

Instagram username: @misterjoeblack

Says Joe: "I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour."

Ellie Diamond

Ellie Diamond - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

21-year-old from Dundee

Twitter username: @elliediamond101

Instagram username: @elliediamondofficial

Ellie says: "Dundee Diamonds are a girl's best friend."

Cherry Valentine

Cherry Valentine - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

26-year-old from Darlington

Twitter username: @TheCValentine

Instagram username: @thecherryvalentine

Cherry says: "For those who say I haven't been doing drag long enough, take a look… I'm a queen!"

Sister Sister

Sister Sister - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

32-year-old from Liverpool

Twitter username: @bluecirclebabe

Instagram username: @officialsistersister

Sister Sister says: "I went from painting on canvases to painting on my face instead."

Ginny Lemon

Ginny Lemon - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

31-year-old from Worcestershire

Twitter username: @GinnyLemon69

Instagram username: @ginnylemon69

Ginny says: "Hiya Babs! Fancy a slice?!"

Veronica Green

Veronica Green - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

34-year-old from London (via Rochdale)

Twitter username: @veronicaqween

Instagram username: @VeronicaQween

Vernoica says: "I give you sex appeal mixed with a little bit of evil and goofy."

Lawrence Chaney

Lawrence Chaney - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

23-year-old from Glasgow

Twitter username: @ShadyLawrence

Instagram username: @lawrencechaney

Lawrence says: "I'm Scottish drag royalty! I'm kind of like Mary Queen of Scots, although I hope one of these English drag Queens doesn't chop off my head."

Tayce

Tayce - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

26-year-old from London (Via Newport, Wales)

Twitter username: @its_tayce

Instagram username: @itstayce

Tayce says: "I want to be the next Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey or Catherine Zeta Zones, and give 'em the razzle dazzle."

Tia Kofi

Tia Kofi - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

30-year-old from London (via Essex and Nottingham)

Twitter username: @TiaKofi

Instagram username: @tiakofi

Tia says: "My drag is a melting pot!"

A'Whora

A'Whora - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

23-year-old from London (Via Nottinghamshire)

Twitter username: @awhoraofficial

Instagram username: @awhora

A'Whora says: "I started off as Aurora but ended up as Maleficent!"

Astinna Mandella

Astinna Mandella - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

27-year-old from London

Twitter username: @AsttinaMandella

Instagram username: @asttinamandella

Astinna says: "A star can't be made; a star is born and it's my time to be the star!"

Bimini Bon Boulash

Bimini Bon Boulash - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

26-year-old from London (via Norfolk)

Instagram username: @biminibabes

Bimini says: "I am East London's bendiest queen."

Drag Race UK will air on BBC Three/iPlayer from January.

The first episode airs on Thursday January 14 at 7PM.