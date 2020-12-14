The Real Full Monty on Ice first look as celebs bare all in new series

Here's a first look at the The Real Full Monty on Ice as it begins this evening on ITV.

The shows with the most front on British television are returning this festive season and promise to be bolder and ballsier than ever before.

Advertisements

Led by Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan, two line ups of celebrities will be put through their paces for the biggest and most daring show yet, all to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body and the crucial importance of early self-checks to help save lives.

For the very first time, the new line-up of brave celebrities will perform their routines by doing the full monty on ICE, in a winter wonderland spectacular - without a thermal in sight.

The first episode airs tonight (Monday, 14 December) at 9PM on ITV.

Stepping up to reveal all on ice this year are Woman’s Hour legend Dame Jenni Murray, actress Linda Lusardi, Love Island’s Shaunghna Phillips, actress Hayley Tamaddon and This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams.

The male celebs this year are rugby star Gareth Thomas, actor Jamie Lomas, singer Jake Quickenden, jockey Bob Champion, Diversity’s Perri Kiely and Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

The celebrities joined by Dancing On Ice professionals appearing include Alex Murphy, Sylvain Longchambon, Alex Demetriou, Vicky Ogden, Maria Fillipov, Katie Stainsby, Oscar Peter, Arthur Ebel, Matthew Fogg, Poppy Miles, David King and Stacey Kemp.

Advertisements

The Emmy award-winning and BAFTA-nominated programme is now in its fourth year and the celebrities have tough acts to follow. But with less health checks taking place during lockdown for crucial early diagnosis, the message has never been more important.

Episode 2 airs Tuesday, 15 December at 9PM on ITV.