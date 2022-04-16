Here's what the Big Brother UK house looks like now

Here's what's left of the Big Brother house after the show's axe from TV.

Big Brother was last broadcast in 2018 on Channel 5 after first airing in 2000 on Channel 4.

Advertisements

And in a picture shared by Rylan from Elstree Studios reveals that the show's famous house is no more.

Posting a photograph in 2021 of what is now just a concrete wasteland, Rylan wrote on Instagram: "2 years ago today we said goodbye to the house. Took a few mins this afternoon to remember.

"To some it could have been just a job but to me it changed my entire life. Went back to the “house” today to reminisce . We’ll be back one day. Miss you Big Bro xxx #bbuk"

Rylan recently revealed he was still hopeful Big Brother will return to screens one day.

The former X Factor contestant, who won Celebrity Big Brother and hosted spin-off Bit On The Side, recently fronted a special 20th anniversary highlight show with Davina McCall.

And Rylan thinks the success of the celebration series proved there's still an audience for Big Brother.

“It went well, it went really well. It was trending on Twitter every night and everyone was talking about it," he told The Sun newspaper earlier in 2020.

Rylan went on: "I will always sit here and fight for it to come back. Do I think it needed some rest? No, I didn’t think it needed the rest.

“I just think it needed changing and I think two years off has made people want it even more. It’s the format that works and it’s the original reality show."

It was recently claimed that a Celebrity Big Brother revival was in the works to air in 2023 on ITV2.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "They think putting it on ITV2 will open it up to a new audience and legion of younger fans."

Advertisements

The insider says that the talks were still at an "early, and delicate, stage".

A spokesperson for ITV declined to comment on the reports.