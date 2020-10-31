McFly will be performing on Little Mix The Search in this weekend's semi final.

After kicking off its performance shows last weekend, Little Mix The Search returns tonight (October 31) with its semi-final.

Advertisements

And joining Little Mix will be a special celebrity guest as multi award winning music group McFly will be appearing.

McFly said: “We’re very happy to be performing on Little Mix The Search this week.

"We love that this show is giving new bands a platform to break into the industry and are excited to see who wins next week!”

Little Mix added: “We’re so pleased to have McFly as the guest act for our semi-final show this Saturday.

"They’re the perfect band to provide inspiration for our groups, as McFly have had great success for such a long time.”

Global superstars Little Mix created six completely different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars in this brand new entertainment series for BBC One.

Last week's show saw the first group eliminated. In this week’s semi-final, the remaining five bands will battle it out and perform head to head to impress Little Mix.

Advertisements

Only four can make it through to next week’s final to make it as the winning band in with the prize of a lifetime to join Little Mix on their next UK tour.

Little Mix The Search airs on BBC One tonight at 6:05PM. You can watch the series so far and catch up online via the BBC iPlayer here.