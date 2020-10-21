Jade Thirlwall to appear virtually on Little Mix The Search due to self-isolation

Jade Thirlwall is to appear virtually on Little Mix The Search's first live show.

It follows the singer having to self-isolate after a coronavirus outbreak on set.

Last week's show was cancelled completely after "a small number" of production crew tested positive.

In a statement issued today (October 21), the BBC said: "Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on 'Little Mix The Search' from home.

"For this Saturday's show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie."

The BBC confirmed last week that the opening live show would be postponed a week after positive coronavirus tests.

They said: "We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.

"We hope to be back on air on Saturday 24 October."

The new series follows Little Mix as they put together six unique bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

In the live shows, the six bands will go head to head with the winning group joining Little Mix on their next UK tour.

Chris Ramsey will host the live shows.

You can catch up on the latest episodes via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC/Zoe McConnell