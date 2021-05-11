Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are going on tour together in 2021.
Two of Strictly Come Dancing's best loved professional dancers are teaming up for an unforgettable tour, Him & Me!
The dancing duo, who both tour their own successful sell-out shows every year, have decided 2021 is the year to showcase their unrivalled rapport, bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun!
Giovanni said: “Anton you are my idol. I have wanted to do a show with you for so long now and I’m very, very happy that we can finally do it! Anton Du Beke, you’re a legend! It’s going to be a really fun show!”
“Well, I’m really excited about this! It’s going to be fabulous and I already feel younger just standing next to you Giovanni!! I can’t wait!” added Du Beke.
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice tour tickets and dates
30 June 2021 - 30 June 2021
01 July 2021 - 01 July 2021
03 July 2021 - 03 July 2021
04 July 2021 - 04 July 2021
05 July 2021 - 05 July 2021
06 July 2021 - 06 July 2021
07 July 2021 - 07 July 2021
09 July 2021 - 09 July 2021
10 July 2021 - 10 July 2021
11 July 2021 - 11 July 2021
13 July 2021 - 13 July 2021
14 July 2021 - 14 July 2021
15 July 2021 - 15 July 2021
18 July 2021 - 18 July 2021
19 July 2021 - 19 July 2021
20 July 2021 - 20 July 2021
21 July 2021 - 21 July 2021
22 July 2021 - 22 July 2021
24 July 2021 - 24 July 2021
Him & Me! will be directed by West End star Alan Burkitt, who has performed in shows including Curtains with Jason Manford and Ore Oduba, Top Hat and We Will Rock You. Alan has also choreographed for shows Strictly Come Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance?, as well as the UK theatre tour Fascinating Aida.