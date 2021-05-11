tellymix
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice tour tickets as Strictly stars announce live tour

Posted by Josh Darvill
Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice
Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are going on tour together in 2021.

Two of Strictly Come Dancing's best loved professional dancers are teaming up for an unforgettable tour, Him & Me!

The dancing duo, who both tour their own successful sell-out shows every year, have decided 2021 is the year to showcase their unrivalled rapport, bringing audiences a collaboration of dance, song and light-hearted fun!

Giovanni said: “Anton you are my idol. I have wanted to do a show with you for so long now and I’m very, very happy that we can finally do it! Anton Du Beke, you’re a legend! It’s going to be a really fun show!”

“Well, I’m really excited about this! It’s going to be fabulous and I already feel younger just standing next to you Giovanni!! I can’t wait!” added Du Beke.

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice tour tickets and dates


Book tickets Halifax The Victoria Theatre
30 June 2021 - 30 June 2021

Book tickets Blackpool Opera House
01 July 2021 - 01 July 2021

Book tickets Grimsby Grimsby Auditorium
03 July 2021 - 03 July 2021

Book tickets Leicester Curve
04 July 2021 - 04 July 2021

Book tickets New Brighton Floral Pavilion
05 July 2021 - 05 July 2021

Book tickets Salford The Lowry
06 July 2021 - 06 July 2021

Book tickets Scunthorpe The Baths Hall
07 July 2021 - 07 July 2021

Book tickets Crawley The Hawth
09 July 2021 - 09 July 2021

Book tickets Poole Lighthouse
10 July 2021 - 10 July 2021

Book tickets Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
11 July 2021 - 11 July 2021

Book tickets Peterborough The Cresset
13 July 2021 - 13 July 2021

Book tickets Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre
14 July 2021 - 14 July 2021

Book tickets Leeds Grand Theatre
15 July 2021 - 15 July 2021

Book tickets Plymouth Plymouth Pavilions
18 July 2021 - 18 July 2021

Book tickets Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
19 July 2021 - 19 July 2021

Book tickets Birmingham The Alexandra
20 July 2021 - 20 July 2021

Book tickets Ipswich Regent Theatre
21 July 2021 - 21 July 2021

Book tickets Reading The Hexagon
22 July 2021 - 22 July 2021

Book tickets Northampton Royal & Derngate
24 July 2021 - 24 July 2021

Him & Me! will be directed by West End star Alan Burkitt, who has performed in shows including Curtains with Jason Manford and Ore Oduba, Top Hat and We Will Rock You. Alan has also choreographed for shows Strictly Come Dancing and So You Think You Can Dance?, as well as the UK theatre tour Fascinating Aida.

