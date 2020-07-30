Gemma Collins: Diva Forever confirmed for new series this autumn

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever will return for a new series this autumn.

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever first premiered on ITVBe last summer and returned with a lockdown special earlier this year.

Advertisements

Now ITV has confirmed that Gemma will be back for a new outing in the autumn.

Diva Forever charts the reality TV legend’s day to day exploits, lifting the lid on the life and times of TOWIE’s fieriest and feistiest female.

Past episodes featured Gemma during her time on Dancing On Ice, kick starting a music career and pursuing her American dreams.

Earlier this year saw the show turned from Diva Forever into Diva On Lockdown as the Queen of memes dealt with the ongoing lockdown and found new ways of sharing her lifestyle with the nation.

Gemma said at the time: "I'm standing in my living room, with fixed rig cameras all over my house to bring you Diva on Lockdown. You want the GC, so the GC found a new way of working. You’re going to see everything that I do in isolation. We’ll all be on our journey together.”

An exact start date for the next season is to be confirmed.

For now, you can currently watch episodes from Gemma Collins: Diva On Lockdown online for free via the ITVHub here.