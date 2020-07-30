The winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2020 has been crowned - who won the series tonight?

Over six weeks, Celebrity MasterChef has brought together a huge mix of who’s who of show business, drama, design, singing, and sport.

Advertisements

Seasoned judges, John Torode and Gregg Wallace returned ready to have their taste buds challenged, whilst they whittle down the twenty celebrity contestants.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 results

The grand final tonight (Thursday, July 30) saw the winner crowned and it was Riyadh Khalaf who won Celebrity MasterChef 2020.

The broadcaster beat Gold medal winning Olympic hockey player Sam Quek and gold medal winning Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent.

Celebrity MasterChef winner Riyadh Khalaf

In tonight's ultimate part of finals week, the three finalists each had three hours to cook and present a faultless three-course meal for final judgement by John and Gregg.

Advertisements

Earlier in the final week, the contestants faced a challenge set by one of the country’s most popular chefs, Aldo Zilli. The task was to recreate one of his signature recipes.

The other celebs on Celebrity MasterChef's 2020 line up included singer Myles Stephenson, actor Shyko Amos, The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner, comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love and former footballer and manager turned pundit John Barnes.

Joining them were actor Phil Daniels, RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz,Kingdom Choir conductor Karen Gibson, presenter Dom Littlewood, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, singer Lady Leshurr and presenter Amar Latif,

Completing the line up were tennis coach and the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray, Judy Murray, TV presenter Gethin Jones, actress Felicity Montagu, actress and comedian Crissy Rock and presenter Jeff Brazier.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the series via the BBC iPlayer.

Both MasterChef and Celebrity MasterChef will return to BBC One for new series in 2021.