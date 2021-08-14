Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tickets have been announced for a special audience this year.

The BBC One series is set to return to TV in September but there will be changes as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

This year audience tickets will be allocated in groups of four who will sit at separate cabaret tables and in balcony seating.

Tickets will be given away for FREE in a random draw to those that apply. You can apply for tickets online by clicking here.

The minimum age limit is 14 and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All those in your group must be in your household or social bubble.

The draw will close at 10PM on Wednesday 25 August and successful applicants will be sent further details.

There's no word yet on whether or not masks will be required and, as ever, things are subject to change depending on Government guidelines.

If you get tickets consider yourself VERY lucky - back in 2015 it was revealed that a total of 5.2 million applied for tickets but less than 100,000 got the chance to take a seat over the course of series, and that was with a full audience!

Strictly Come Dancing will start on Saturday nights in September on BBC One.

Those confirmed for this year's cast line up include Loose Women regular Judi Love, TV and social media personality Tilly Ramsay, soap actress Katie McGlynn, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Olympian Adam Peaty.

They're joined by actress Nina Wadia OBE, CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, singer Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu and TV presenter and chef John Whaite.

Concluding this season's cast are actor, comedian & author Robert Webb, former England rubgy player and pundit Ugo Monye, entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies and BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker.