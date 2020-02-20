The BBC is reportedly working on a brand new talent show for singer-songwriters.

Producers are said to have prepared a pilot episode with the series provisionally titled The Next Stage.

According to the Daily Mirror, the new show will invite "original and passionate singer-songwriters" to perform their own music as well as singing "unique covers" of their favourite songs.

An insider told the newspaper: “The aim is to find undiscovered talent who need a leg-up on their way to launching a music career.

“It doesn’t matter if they are a solo artist or a band, we’re keen to hear from everyone from all musical genres and backgrounds.”

It's the latest planned new singing series from the BBC with Little Mix's new talent show due to launch later in 2020.

Little Mix The Search will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The winning group will get the chance to join Little Mix on their summer tour in 2020.

It comes as Simon Cowell confirmed that The X Factor would be rested for this year.

2020 will be the first in more than 15 years without a series of the hit singing show.

Simon told The Sun newspaper: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

The music mogul also revealed he was working on "two new talent shows" due to launch within the next twelve months.

“One in particular I do think is our best one yet," he teased.