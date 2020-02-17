The Masked Singer stars reveal all about life in those costumes

The stars of The Masked Singer have spilled all on life in those incredible costumes.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the weekend's final of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer concluded its debut series on Saturday as Queen Bee was crowned winner.

She was unmasked as Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts who has now spoken out about her time on the show.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Nicola admitted she struggled during filming and not only while in her costume

Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee

“It could be claustrophobic at times. The mask was so hot and you’re really just breathing in your own carbonated air, which was the worst part," she recalled. “Keeping myself under a mask throughout filming was really frustrating at times.

“Even out of costume I was in a balaclava, hoodie, mask and gloves. Not being able to open the window in the dressing room, out of fear a member of crew might see in, was really hard.”

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Nicola is set to release her first music in over ten years following her success on the show.

The Sun says that the former girl band member will put out a new solo EP, her first new songs since her 2011 album Cinderella’s Eyes.

Nicola as Queen Bee beat Hedgehog in the final, who was revealed as comedian and actor Jason Manford.

Speaking about his costume, Jason shared: “I had a backpack on as well, which had all the spikes. Between takes it was often held by two people because it was so heavy. It was like carrying a 14-year-old on your back.”

He added: “The detail of the mask was wonderful – the little monocle and cravat. I want to keep it for all fancy-dress parties ever.”

Finishing in third was Octopus, unveiled as classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

Jason Manford as Hedgehog

"I struggled physically because the costume was one of the heaviest so dancing became quite the workout," she spilled. "Eventually the team had the genius idea to help me by adding wheels.

"Suddenly I was floating and spinning like a Dalek.”

The Masked Singer will return for a second series after proving a huge hit with viewers.

The final episode averaged a series high of 6.4 million viewers with a peak audience of more than 8 million.