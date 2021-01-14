RuPaul's Drag Race UK: How to watch online and catch up on past episodes

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK started on Thursday, 14 January at 7PM.

The British series will follow the same format as its American counterpart. Contestants will compete in individual or team challenges that test a specific drag queen skill before taking on the Maxi Challenge, the headline moment of each show.

There they may be required to perform, model in a photo shoot, prepare a runway look for a themed challenge before having to face the judges, with one contestant each week eliminated and asked to “Sashay Away”.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs online via BBC Three. New episodes are available weekly from Thursday, October 14 at 7PM.

You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online and catch up on past episodes as well as series 1 via BBC Three HERE.

The second UK season will air over 10, hour-long episodes.

RuPaul said of the new UK version: “It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the United Kingdom with our partners at BBC Three. I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens."

RuPaul herself will decide who is crowned the UK's Next Drag Superstar, with fan favourite Michelle Visage by her side as a permanent judge.

Drag Race superfans Alan Carr and Graham Norton have signed up as the resident rotating judges, alternating on a weekly basis alongside various guest judges.

Meanwhile, the Queens on Drag Race UK's second series were confirmed earlier this year.

They are Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Crystal, Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Ting Wong, Scaredy Kat, The Vivienne, Vinegar Strokes.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race USA

While this is the only second UK Drag Race, the American version has been airing for over a decade.

You can currently watch all past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race USA in the UK online via Netflix here.

Meanwhile a third UK series has already been confirmed.