Secrets, betrayal, and heartbreak on Coronation Street this September

The clock is ticking in Weatherfield as a brand-new Coronation Street promo teases a September packed with drama.

Advertisements

Dee-Dee and DS Swain are teaming up in a bid to bring Joel Deering to justice for his brutal attack on Lauren Bolton. But Joel has no intention of going quietly.

As he plots his escape, it’s clear he’s got a few tricks up his sleeve. Will Dee-Dee find the strength to outsmart him, or will Joel slip through the cracks once again?

Meanwhile, Paul is facing an entirely different race against time. His battle with Motor Neurone Disease is nearing its tragic end, and Billy is determined to cherish every remaining moment with him. But a sudden hospital dash sends hearts racing as Bernie and Summer scramble to get Billy to Paul’s bedside. Will Billy make it in time to say his final goodbye?

And if that wasn’t enough to set pulses racing, Nick’s tangled love life is ready to explode. He’s desperately trying to keep his affair with Toyah, Leanne’s sister, under wraps. But secrets don’t stay buried for long on the cobbles. How long can Nick keep up the facade before the truth comes crashing down.