The Politician season 2 trailer revealed as Netflix hit returns

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for The Politician season 2 ahead of its premiere this Friday.

The Politician first premiered last year, starring Ben Platt as rich kid Payton who has always known he's going to be president of the United States.

After proving a huge hit a second series of the dark comedy-drama was quickly confirmed and it'll be released on Netflix in the UK this summer.

The Politician season 2 will be released on Netflix UK this Friday, June 19 2020 at 8AM BST.

Before then, check out the trailer below...

The season 2 cast features Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan, Bob Balaban as Keaton Hobart, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook, Theo Germaine as James Sullivan, Rahne Jones as Skye Leighton and Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart.

Meanwhile Judith Light and Bette Midler become season regulars for the new series in their roles of Dede Standish and Hadassah Gold respectively.

A teaser for the second series shares: "Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race.

"As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple."

All episodes of The Politician will be available to stream from June 19 via Netflix UK here.

All eight episodes of Season 1 are currently available to to watch online right now.