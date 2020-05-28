Cheer’s Gabi Butler has teased a potential second season of the hit Netflix show.

Following the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College, Cheer premiered in January on Netflix.

The series became an instant hit and viewers have been calling out for more.

While Netflix has yet to officially announce a second season, standout star from the first instalment Gabi Butler has hinted something is in the works

She told the Metro newspaper: "Yeah, I can’t really say much… But just stayed tuned, you’ll see, you’ll see."

Of course with the ongoing global health crisis, filming a new season this year could prove difficult.

"I honestly don’t really know how they would do that," Gabi added.

For now, watch this space!

From the team behind Last Chance U, Netflix’s documentary series Cheer follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana, TX.

Led by coach Monica Aldama, the small junior college has won 14 National Championships since 2000.

A synopsis for the show teases: "The stakes on the mat are high, but for these athletes, the only thing more brutal than their workouts and more exceptional than their performances are the stories of adversity and triumph behind the team members themselves.

"Over the course of six episodes, viewers will join the Navarro College cheerleaders as they face injuries, sacrifice, personal setbacks and triumphs, all leading up to one nail-biting and adrenaline pumping final competition at the National Championship."

Season 1 of Cheer is streaming on Netflix in the UK here.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Netflix

