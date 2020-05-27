Dark season 3 UK release date as final series comes to Netflix

Dark season 3 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

First premiering in 2017, the German series has been confirmed for a third and final series.

Dark, a family saga with a supernatural twist, is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families.

Dark season 3 UK Netflix release date

Dark season 3 will be released on Netflix UK on Saturday, June 27 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

All episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

The first two seasons are currently available to watch now.

As for what we can expect in series 3, here's the official teaser from Netflix: "The final cycle is about to begin. Will the loop finally be broken?

"The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not."

Watch the trailer for season 3 of Dark on Netflix below...

