Neil Morrissey and Martin Clunes reunite for new TV show

Neil Morrissey and Martin Clunes, beloved for their roles as Tony and Gary in Men Behaving Badly, are set to reunite on screen.

The pair will appear in new adventure series Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage on Gold in 2025.

The three-parter will take the duo on a road trip through France, a country that has become Neil’s second home. Starting in Normandy, they will travel through the Alps, eventually arriving at Neil’s cider apple orchard in the South of France.

Fans can expect plenty of laughs, beautiful landscapes, and a deep dive into French food and culture as the long-time friends reminisce on their 30-year relationship.

Neil Morrissey said: “It’s fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I’ve always wanted to see.

“I’ve fallen in love with this country, its glorious food, its delicious wine, and knowing Martin has an EU passport, I’m fairly certain he’ll be relocating here once I’ve finished with him.”

Martin Clunes added: “I’m really looking forward to all the sights, sounds, tastes, people and experiences Neil’s lined up for me in France. Most of all I’m looking forward to spending a great deal of time with my old mate Neil, who I‘ve grown to miss more than ever since he’s absconded to a country which he claims has the best scenery, food and wine on earth – is he right?

“I intend to find out by devouring the lot of it and seeing what I can remember afterwards.”

The show promises to be a heartwarming and nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the actors, while also offering a fresh adventure through one of Europe’s most scenic countries.

Gold’s senior commissioning editor, Kirsty Hanson, praised the project as “a warm, nostalgic, and witty look at Neil and Martin’s genuine friendship,” while Adam Collings, Gold’s director of programming, said: “Gold viewers will love watching these two reconnect on screen.”

The series is slated to air on Gold in 2025, and fans of the iconic duo won’t want to miss it.