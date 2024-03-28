BBC comedy Motherland has ended after three series, it’s been revealed.

In a recent revelation that has left fans desiring more, show star Diane Morgan has confirmed the show’s conclusion.

Motherland last aired in 2022 but will not be returning for a fourth series.

The announcement came through an interview with The Times, where Diane shared the somewhat disheartening news that Motherland will not grace television screens agaim.

“I hate to say it, because I still get women running up to me with prams in the street asking me when it’s coming back,” Diane shared.

Despite the series’ conclusion, fans might find solace in Diane’s hint of a potential spin-off centred around Lucy Punch’s character, Amanda.

“It’ll live on through her. The ladies with the prams will be pleased, hopefully,” Diane added.

Diane played Liz in the comedy, joined on the cast by Anna Maxwell Martin, Paul Ready, Lucy Punch, Philippa Dunne and Tanya Moodie.

Since its inception as a pilot in 2016, Motherland has journeyed through three series, culminating in a Christmas special in 2022 that served as its final outing on BBC Two.

While Motherland may not be coming back, you can catch Diane Morgan in her own sitcom Mandy and a new special of Philomena Cunk