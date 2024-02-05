Philomena Cunk searches for the meaning of life in new special

Diane Morgan will return as Philomena Cunk with a new special of her pioneering documentary series Cunk on Earth.

Advertisements

The latest project, titled Cunk’s Quest for Meaning, will explore the ultimate question that has perplexed humanity since the dawn of time: the meaning of life.

Cunk’s Quest for Meaning is slated for release later this year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with international audiences able to catch the special on Netflix outside the UK and Ireland.

Amidst the existential crisis of a dying planet and the rise of artificial intelligence, Cunk’s journey seeks to offer insights before a computer can make sense of our existence for us.

The special will delve into complex concepts including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism, and several other “isms”.

It aims to cover a broad spectrum of topics from the big bang to biology, and from morals to meditation, scrutinizing the contributions of history’s most profound thinkers and creatives such as Epicurus, Dostoyevsky, Sartre, Van Gogh, Nietzsche, and the minds behind the ubiquitous ‘Live Laugh Love’ kitchen signs.

Philomena’s quest will take her beyond European borders to America for the first time, pending visa approval, where she aims to engage with leading experts and academics to unravel life’s most daunting questions.

Philomena Cunk said: “To be honest I thought we could cover the meaning of life in a 30-minute episode, but the producers said we might need a bit longer and that I could probably go to America if we did a special. I’m very excited to be going to America for free.”

Creator Charlie Brooker added: “What sort of quote do you want for your press release? I haven’t got time to think about this, I’m late for a Zoom. Oh for God’s sake.

Advertisements

“Okay, just print something bland like ‘I’m thrilled Philomena is returning to our screens to help us uncover the meaning of life’ – that’ll do. Now go away and leave me alone. I said go away. Go! Leave! Why are you still standing there? You’re freaking me out now. Get out. GO.”

You can catch past specials from Philomena Cunk on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Netflix internationally.