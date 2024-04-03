Meet the MasterChef 2024 contestants

MasterChef is back on BBC One with its impressive 20th series – meet the contestants taking part!

Esteemed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be leading the quest over eight weeks to find the UK’s top amateur chef. Each episode promises a journey of culinary discovery, peppered with surprises and memorable moments.

Discover who hopes to be impressing John and Gregg on MasterChef 2024 below and tune in on BBC One weekly.

Brin

Brin. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 1

Brin, a 28-year-old Veterinary Surgeon from Bristol, has made his mark on MasterChef with his unique cooking style. Born in Ilford and raised in Chelmsford, Essex, Brin now resides in Bristol with his fiancée, Anna. His culinary approach balances bold flavours and classical techniques, drawing influence from his Tamil Sri Lankan heritage and his love for East Asian cuisine.

Brin’s journey into cooking began at the age of eight, and his passion for the craft was further fueled by his family’s tradition of watching MasterChef together. Entering the competition to test his culinary skills, Brin aims to turn his passion for cooking into a career, with dreams of writing cookbooks, hosting cookery shows, or opening a restaurant.

Cirilo

Cirilo. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 1

Cirilo, a 49-year-old contestant from London, originally hails from Panama. He brings a rich blend of Latin and Afro-Caribbean influences to the MasterChef kitchen. Having lived in St Lucia before moving to the UK six years ago, Cirilo works at a large London hotel and resides in Wembley Park with his wife, Carla. His cooking style is a testament to his diverse background, incorporating Colombian, Mexican, Caribbean, Spanish, and some Italian cuisines.

Inspired by his family and the desire to share his culture, Cirilo’s earliest cooking memory is recreating his favourite Black Bean Stew in St Lucia. With a food dream of launching a line of quality Panamanian and Latino frozen foods, Cirilo aims to make delicious, convenient meals accessible to busy individuals.

Fateha

Fateha. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 1

Fateha, a 41-year-old IT teacher from Birmingham, is known for her love of Bengali cuisine and her talent for experimenting with different cultural dishes. Born and raised in Birmingham, where she currently lives with her husband and two daughters, Fateha draws inspiration from her late father, a chef who ran his own Indian restaurant.

She cherishes memories of cooking with her father and aims to showcase Bengali dishes, differentiating them from the Indian cuisine her father cooked professionally. Fateha’s participation in MasterChef is a tribute to her father, and she dreams of teaching others to cook from scratch and publishing her own cookbook featuring British Bengali dishes.

Hope

Hope. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 1

Hope, a 31-year-old Digital Project Director from Newton Longville, Buckinghamshire, is passionate about modern European small plates, with a particular focus on bread-making, especially sourdough. Influenced by her global travels to 60 countries, Hope’s cooking style seeks to connect people through the universal language of food. Her earliest cooking memories involve helping her grandmother prepare Sunday roasts.

A devoted fan of MasterChef, Hope sees the competition as an opportunity to validate her culinary skills and to take a step towards integrating food more deeply into her professional life. She dreams of hosting supper clubs and sharing her passion for bread-making through workshops and social media.

Matt

Matt. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 1

Matt, a 32-year-old butcher from Blackpool, brings a blend of traditional home cooking and modern influences to MasterChef. With a love for trying new recipes and a passion for flavourful and pretty food, Matt’s culinary journey began at the age of 15. His participation in MasterChef is driven by a desire to measure his cooking skills against those of other amateurs.

Matt’s food dream is to open a unique butcher’s shop-themed restaurant where customers can choose their cuts of meat and watch them being prepared, combining his love for butchery with his culinary passion.

Muir

Muir. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 1

Muir, a 53-year-old Children’s Mental Health Services Manager from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, originally from Scotland, showcases an eclectic cooking style on MasterChef. Inspired by chefs like Yotam Ottolenghi and intrigued by techniques like sous vide, Muir loves cooking for crowds and experimenting with flavours.

Her cooking journey started in her family kitchen, and her passion has grown through the years. Entering MasterChef to challenge herself, Muir dreams of running a supper club and eventually owning a restaurant that offers both high-quality food and training opportunities for those struggling to enter the workplace.

Jerome

Jerome. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 2

Jerome, a 33-year-old Musical Director from Walthamstow, London, impresses on MasterChef with his ability to create dishes that bring people together. Originally from Marlow, Buckinghamshire, Jerome now lives with his partner, Amy, and their cat, Edgar. His cooking style, influenced by a variety of cultures, focuses on bold flavours and communal dining experiences.

Jerome’s journey into cooking began with simple dishes like hot buttered toast and pineapple upside down cake, inspired by his father’s culinary skills. Entering MasterChef to share his love for food and driven by his brother-in-law’s encouragement, Jerome dreams of continuing to cook for his loved ones, creating memorable dishes and moments.

Louise

Louise. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 2

Louise, at 43, has a deep connection with the British landscape, seasonality, and the farm-to-table ethos, inspired by her life on a small farm in Exmoor, West Somerset. Originally from Staffordshire, Louise’s cooking is a tribute to British farmers, focusing on locally grown produce and a waste-minimising philosophy. Influenced by chefs like Jamie Oliver, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, and Adam Handling, her style is best described as “slightly fancy classic farmhouse.”

Following a significant personal challenge, Louise applied to MasterChef to embrace life’s opportunities, aiming to cook for people and possibly host supper clubs or publish her own cookbook that reflects her sustainable and ingredient-led approach.

Olivia

Olivia. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 2

Olivia, a vibrant 21-year-old from Redditch, Worcestershire, brings a colourful and experimental approach to the MasterChef kitchen. Having spent time in Eastern Poland and Grenada, Olivia’s cooking is influenced by her diverse experiences and a dairy-free requirement, drawing heavily on Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines. Her family’s varied dietary preferences have shaped her cooking, offering vegan options and incorporating her mother’s baking skills into their dinner parties.

Olivia’s journey on MasterChef began as a fun challenge, supported by her parents’ encouragement. She dreams of owning a café or bakery in a sunny beach location, creating a communal space for people to enjoy fresh, seasonal dishes.

Peter

Peter. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 2

Peter, a 49-year-old IT consultant from Irvine, Scotland, takes a classical approach to cooking, inspired by Gordon Ramsay. Growing up in Ayrshire, Peter’s earliest memories involve making lasagne with his father, fostering a love for Italian dishes. Peter’s appreciation for MasterChef has grown over the years, viewing the show as a source of inspiration and a way to escape the daily grind.

His decision to enter the competition was encouraged by friends and family, and while he doesn’t have a specific food dream, the opportunity to cook for or learn from Gordon Ramsay would be a dream come true.

Rana

Rana. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 2

Rana, a 42-year-old Project Manager from Woking, Surrey, and originally from Abu Dhabi, specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine with a willingness to explore a wide range of culinary styles. Her passion for cooking was reignited during her time in Canada, where she longed for her mother’s home-cooked meals.

Rana’s earliest kitchen memories involve learning to make bechamel sauce at the age of eight, under her mother’s watchful eye. Her dream of competing on MasterChef was motivated by a desire to challenge herself and showcase her culinary talents. Rana aspires to open a café that serves healthy, freshly made Middle Eastern fusion food in a welcoming atmosphere.

Sidney

Sidney. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

Heat 2

Sidney, a 25-year-old model and waiter from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, and born in Paris, represents a fusion of cultures through his cooking, reflecting his French birth, UK upbringing, and Ivorian roots. His culinary journey began with childhood visits to Ivory Coast, where local markets sparked his interest in diverse flavours.

Sidney’s passion for cooking and challenge led him to enter MasterChef, aiming to test his skills and explore new culinary horizons. Inspired by a range of culinary idols, Sidney dreams of working in the restaurant industry, becoming a food presenter, or serving as a personal chef for athletes, combining his love for food and sports.

The 20th series of MasterChef airs weekly on BBC One.