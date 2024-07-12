Love Island SPOILER! Tensions rise ahead of latest recoupling

Advertisements

On tonight’s Love Island, Josh confronts Mimii’s chats with Ayo, Sean & Matilda share a romantic first date, and the next recoupling looms with new arrival Lolly.

This evening, Mimii and Ayo head to the den for a private chat. Ayo admits he has been “probably thinking too much,” leading Mimii to probe further.

Ayo coyly mentions thinking about “the whole situation” and how things have unfolded. Mimii reflects on their time together, noting they’ve never truly been friends and are trying to navigate their dynamic while respecting their current situations.

Meanwhile, Josh, from the bean bags, observes the interaction between Mimii and Ayo and expresses his frustration to the boys. Sean suggests that Ayo might still have feelings for Mimii, which agitates Josh further.

Josh, feeling unappreciated, remarks that he has seen Mimii having one-on-one chats with Ayo before, suggesting there is something between them that makes him uncomfortable.

As the conversation in the den continues, Reuben humorously attempts to eavesdrop, raising the question of what he might overhear and the potential impact on Mimii and Josh’s relationship.

In another part of the villa, Matilda receives a text announcing her first date with Sean.

They head out in a white convertible Porsche, with Matilda excitedly comparing the experience to being in a movie. They enjoy drinks and paella at a remote location, where Sean toasts to their first date with apple juice.

Sean expresses his excitement about their journey together, and Matilda reciprocates, describing him as feeling like home.

Sean hints at having a significant question for Matilda, leaving viewers curious about what it might be and her response.

As the day progresses, Mimii gets a text announcing an imminent recoupling, with the girls set to choose their partners.

The newest arrival, Lolly, will have the first pick. Tension rises as everyone speculates about Lolly’s choice and the upcoming recoupling ceremony.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.