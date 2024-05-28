Love Island All Stars set to return for 2025

Love Island fans, rejoice! Love Island All Stars is making a comeback for a second series in 2025, celebrating a decade of the nation’s favourite dating show.

Advertisements

ITV2 and ITVX will once again host this all-star edition, bringing back some of the most memorable singletons from the show’s eleven series history for another shot at love.

Returning to its all-star home in South Africa, the series promises to deliver more romance, drama, and unforgettable moments.

The announcement comes as Series 11 of Love Island gears up to launch on Monday, 3 June at 9PM across ITV1 and ITV2.

Since its debut in 2015, Love Island has captivated 36 million people, solidifying its status as the biggest reality show of the past decade. The show and its affiliated series have been streamed a whopping 2 billion times since 2017.

The first series of All Stars crowned Molly Smith and Tom Clare as winners, who found love on their second stint in the Villa. Fans can catch up on the full series on ITVX, along with the complete Love Island collection from its inception in 2015.

Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said: “What a perfect way to celebrate a decade of Love Island, by bringing back another all-star class of Islanders for what will, I’m sure, be another vintage year of romance, drama, and relationships.”

Advertisements

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality and Acquisitions at ITV, added: “Love Island’s All Stars series proved to be an enticing New Year treat for our loyal 16-34 audience, so it is hugely exciting to be re-opening the doors of our South African Villa for another set of alumni.”

For now, catch Maya Jama introducing the Islanders of series 11 this Monday night.