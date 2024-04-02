How Lee Mack missed out on Death in Paradise role

Not Going Out’s Lee Mack almost starred in BBC One’s hit drama Death In Paradise.

At 55 years old, Lee’s career in the entertainment industry spans nearly two decades, marking him as a seasoned veteran on the television scene.

Despite his success, Lee revealed a significant personal challenge that impacted his career choices: a profound fear of flying.

This fear led him to decline an offer to star in Death in Paradise, a show famously filmed in the picturesque locale of Guadeloupe, far from the shores of the UK.

Speaking on The One Show, Lee explained his dilemma: “I got asked to be in Death in Paradise, but because I don’t fly I thought, how am I going to get there?”

He added: “I looked into it. You can get a cargo ship from Portugal to nearby. It would have taken weeks and weeks and weeks and they only rent out a couple of rooms and the rest is for sailors.”

Lee’s aviophobia isn’t a secret to his fans; he has openly discussed how it affects his personal life, especially when it comes to family holidays.

On the Walking the Dog’ podcast in 2021, he shared: “If we go on holiday — and we have done for the last couple of years — Tara has flown with the kids and I’ve met them there.

“And I’m including Barcelona. I’m including Switzerland. You know why? They won’t let me sit up front and drive it! I’ve asked. I’ve said: ‘Yeah, of course I’ll fly, can I drive.’ And they said: ‘No, and you don’t drive a plane, you fly it.’ And I’ve said: ‘Forget it then, I’ll go by car.'”

The revelation comes after the BBC confirmed Death In Paradise will return for a new series after Ralf Little’s exit.