Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 'REVEALED' after new clues

This year’s series of The Masked Singer UK has sparked widespread speculation, with viewers convinced they have identified who is behind the Bubble Tea costume.

The hit show, renowned for its enigmatic blend of mystery and music, sees a new roster of celebrities competing in disguise.

The show’s unique format involves celebrities battling it out in a musical showdown, all while their true identities remain hidden beneath intricate masks and costumes.

Each week, the anticipation builds as audiences and judges alike try to guess who is behind the mask.

Joel Dommett returns to host the spectacle, accompanied by the familiar panel of star detectives. Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan are all back in their detective chairs, ready to unravel the mystery of the masked singers.

One of this year’s contestants is Bubble Tea and viewers think they’ve worked out who is under the mask.

On X, one fan posted: “Got to be Emily Atack as bubble tea #MaskedSingerUK”

Another added: “Bubble tea is defo emily Atack! @EmAtack”

A third wondered “me trying to figure out if a bubble tea is emily atack or if i’m just an idiot… #MaskedSingerUK”

“Bubble Tea is 100% Emily Atack #MaskedSingerUK,” added a fourth.

And another suggested: “Was bubble tea too obvious? Emily Atack no? #MaskedSingerUK”

In the first episode, Bubble Tea performed Material Girl by Madonna.

They teased: “When the bubbles swirl and the great wind whirls I once leant my voice to the sound of lamb curls”.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see who is under the mask officially!

The Masked Singer is celebrated for its surreal and theatrical approach, with 12 celebrities performing incognito in grand costumes, concealing their identities from both the panel and the audience.

The show’s detectives face the challenge of piecing together clues from each performance, aiming to reveal the secret identities of these undercover stars.

Alongside Bubble Tea, the 2024 lineup introduces a host of new characters, including Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot.

Last weekend saw Rat become the fifth of the celebrities to be unmasked.

Catch the ongoing drama and excitement of The Masked Singer UK’s fifth season every Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX, as the nation continues to guess who’s behind the masks.