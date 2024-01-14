Tonight's Dancing On Ice scores and results (14 January)

Here’s a full recap of tonight’s Dancing On Ice scores and results from the first episode.

This evening saw the opening live show of the 2024 series as six of the contestants in this year’s competition took to the rink.

Joining by their professional partners, each couple skated live a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

On hand to offer their critique are Olympic winners and ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice scores

After all six of the celebs had danced this evening, here’s how the scoreboard looked with the marks from Ashley, Oti, Jayne and Chris respectively…

Ryan Thomas – 26.5 (6.5, 7.0, 6.5, 6.5) Amber Davies – 25.0 points (6.5, 6.5, 6.0, 6.0) Greg Rutherford MBE – 24.5 points (5.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.0) Roxy Shahidi – 20 points (5.0, 5.0, 5.0, 5.0) Hannah Spearritt – 19.5 points (5.0, 6.0, 4.0, 4.5) Ricky Hatton MBE – 12.5 points (3.0, 3.0, 3.0, 3.5)

Who left Dancing On Ice this week?

After all the celebrities had danced, viewers were invited to vote for their favourite for free.

Hosts Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby then announced the results with Ricky Hatton MBE and his pro partner Robin Johnstone the couple who received the fewest votes from viewers.

However there was no elimination tonight. Instead, Ricky and Robin will get the chance to save themselves. They’ll face a skate-off next weekend against the couple who rank bottom of the second live show. The two couples with the fewest votes will skate a new routine for the judges who will decide who to save.

Also tonight, this evening’s episode saw a stunning routine from the Dancing On Ice professionals.

Dancing On Ice will continue next Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX with the next half of this year’s cast.

Those taking to the ice in the upcoming episode are Adele Roberts, Claire Sweeney, Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, Lou Sanders, Miles Nazaire and Ricky Norwood.