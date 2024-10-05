Giovanni Pernice set for a dramatic return to Strictly Come Dancing?

Giovanni Pernice could be set to waltz back onto the Strictly Come Dancing stage in 2025.

Giovanni spent nine years on the BBC One show, becoming a fan favourite. He reached the finale four times and won in 2021 with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Now the Italian dancer, who stepped down from the show earlier this year, is reportedly keen to make a comeback.

Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

It follows the BBC issuing a statement about allegations made against Giovanni by former celebrity partner Amanda Abbington

Giovanni was cleared of nearly all claims by the BBC inquiry, and now it seems the door could be open for his return to the show.

Sources say Giovanni has told friends he’s got “unfinished business” on the show and is hoping to meet with BBC bosses to discuss a return.

“Giovanni has not given up on appearing on the Strictly stage,” one insider told the Daily Mirror.

Should Giovanni return to Strictly?

“As far as he is concerned, he has been cleared and there is no reason why he couldn’t return.”

The source also revealed that Giovanni – who is currently appearing on the Italian version of the show – feels a strong connection to the show and its fans.

Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis – (C) BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy

“He has told his pals he is hoping to be back next year and is keen to speak to the BBC about it,” the source added.

With a loyal fanbase behind him, it’s likely that his return would be warmly welcomed by many.

And he wouldn’t be the first pro to make a comeback.

This year saw fan favourite Aljaž Škorjanec make a return after a two-year break.

For now, Strictly continues its latest series on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.