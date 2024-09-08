Giovanni Pernice announces surprise Strictly Come Dancing return

By Published September 8, 2024, at 9:39 AM

Giovanni Pernice has shared with fans some big news following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

Giovanni spent nine years on the BBC One show, where he became a fan favourite, making it to the finale four times and winning in 2020 with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

However he quit suddenly earlier this year after former dance partner Amanda Abbington made formal complaints about his alleged behaviour behind the scenes.

Giovanni has strongly denied the claims and is now about to bounce back with a job on the Italian version of the show.

He took to Instagram his week to proudly share the big news.

The dancer enthused: “Hey guys!! I’m delighted to announce that from next week I will be joining the cast of @ballandoconlestelle – the Italian Dancing with the Stars.

“I can’t wait to get started and to get back to dancing for all of you! Thank you for all of your continued support!”

He added: “I’m excited because finally, I’m back on the dance floor and hopefully, I will create some new magic on the dance floor.”

Fans were quick to show their support, with one remarking: “Congratulations 🙌 The BBC’s loss is Italy’s gain”

Notably, those rallying around the ballroom star included former Strictly partner Michelle Visage, who danced with Giovanni in 2019.

“Go win and DON’T VOGUE,” she quipped, referring to the routine that saw them eliminated from the UK version of the show.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham also responded, commenting to Giovanni: “Buona fortuna Bello! Xxxx”

Meanwhile the new series of Strictly starts on BBC One on Saturday, 14 September.