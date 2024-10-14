Fans of Gavin and Stacey are buzzing after two of the show’s stars, Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman, dropped some exciting updates about the upcoming Christmas special, and possibly beyond.

Larry, who plays Mick Shipman, appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, and while chatting with Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, he gave some hints about what we can expect.

While nursing a croaky voice, which Susanna revealed was due to a wild Gavin and Stacey wrap party, Larry said, “Well they did have a big party and James and Ruth really pushed the boat out. It was a wonderful party.”

But what got everyone talking was when Ed asked if this Christmas special was truly the end of the road for the beloved series.

Larry’s response was teasing: “What you wanna do is you wanna get James and Ruth on here and question them because that’s where it all comes from.”

Susanna jumped in, asking Larry if he’d love to do more, and without hesitation, he said, “Yeah. You become a family.”

He said of filming the upcoming festive show: “It was a trip down memory lane. Because suddenly there we are, and we’re facing the fact that effectively this is the end of this adventure – it’s the end of this journey and it was so emotional.”

He added: “On the last day of filming, we were filming the end of the story which is so unusual because nine times out of ten you find that you’re doing the end on the first day and you’re doing the beginning right at the end of it all.

“So what we were filming was the end of the story on the very last day and there was just this mental tick, tick, tick going on all the time and the emotions just kept building and building and building… [the ending] is just beautiful.”

This Morning had another Gavin and Stacey legend, Alison Steadman, who plays Pam, sharing her thoughts on the much-anticipated episode.

Alison revealed that filming the final scenes was an emotional rollercoaster. “[It was] so emotional because we all love filming it so much and we had a great time being back together, and that final wrap…”

Reflecting on her first experience with the show, Alison admitted that she always knew it was something special. “I knew when I first read the script [at the start of the first series] that it was really good, I just knew that it was tops, you know.

“But obviously, you can’t anticipate that it’s going to be as popular as it is, but gradually as things were moving along, [you’d think] this is really going places!”

As for Christmas Day, Alison confirmed she’ll be watching along with the rest of us, though she hasn’t seen the final cut yet. “We only finished filming it on Monday night… but I think there’s going to be a cast and crew screening, even so, I’ll watch it again [at Christmas].”

She added: “I think people will genuinely cry…”

Gavin and Stacey airs on BBC One this Christmas Day.