Best Air Fryers from Air Fryers: Are They Worth It? on Channel 4

Here’s a look at the air fryers featured in Channel 4 TV show Air Fryers: Are They Worth It?

The one-off special sees Denise van Outen lift the lid on Britain’s air fryer obsession and asks the questions on everyone’s lips: how do they work? What can and can’t we cook in them? Can they really save us time and money? And can they bring us more health benefits than other ways of cooking?

The episode features four models of air fryer for all budgets which you can explore and buy below…

Amazon Basics Air Fryer This handy kitchen appliance offers dynamic usability, allowing you to air fry food with little to no cooking oil, as well as prepare baked, roasted and grilled dishes in no time. Perfect for the busy family or for health-conscious individuals, the air fryer has endless potential for culinary convenience. More info & buy »

41% off Salter Dual Air Fryer Cook healthier meals for the whole family using the Dual Air Fryer from Salter. Featuring a generous family sized 7.4 litre capacity across two independent cooking chambers; this extra-large air fryer can make double portions and cook different food ready to serve at the same time More info & buy »

27% off Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer This air fryer features two independent cooking zones: Cook 2 foods, 2 ways, both ready at the same time - Large drawers fit a whole 2kg chicken or 1.4kg fries. Plus, a smart cook system with integrated Digital Cooking Probe monitors and 6 cooking functions: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate. More info & buy »

Prices correct at time of writing

In the show, along with an army of home testers, Denise reveals the secrets behind the biggest kitchen revolution since the microwave, as she meets air frying fanatics, explores the science and technology, tries out recipes and conducts taste tests to ask: should we all have one and are they really worth it?

Air Fryers: Are They Worth It? airs on Channel 4 on Monday, 13 November at 8PM.

More on: Features TV