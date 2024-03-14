EziDrops Eye Drop Dispenser Aid from Dragons’ Den

Eye Drop dispenser aid EziDrops was featured on Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the product and where to buy.

Entrepreneur Bob Gokani presented his invention on TV to the panel of Dragons. You can find out more about the product and purchase it online via Amazon here.

EziDrops Eye Drop Dispenser Aid on Amazon →

EziDrops features an innovative design that eliminates the involuntary blinking reflex by ensuring you do not see the drop coming into your eye.

It is compatible only with eye drop bottles that have a nozzle head, making it a versatile tool suitable for the whole family, including young children and the elderly.

The product helps you put the drops right in the centre of the eye, without seeing them coming making it perfect for helping children and loved ones.

Also this week, the entrepreneurs who bid for the Dragons’ investment were a landlord who had invented a thermostat for rental properties, a ‘free-from’ businesswoman offering a snackable granola.

Plus, a mum who had developed a natural range of play makeup for children.

For those wanting to pitch their ideas in upcoming episodes, you can apply now for Dragons’ Den here.

Dragons’ Den currently airs on TV on Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer.