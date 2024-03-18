Ekin-Su pulls out of interviews after Celebrity Big Brother exit

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has pulled out of planned interviews on ITV following her exit on Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Love Island contestant was scheduled to share insights into her Celebrity Big Brother journey with Lorraine Kelly today.

However, details shared on Good Morning Britain by Lorraine herself indicated a last-minute change of plans.

Responding to Susanna Reid’s query about Ekin-Su’s appearance, Lorraine expressed her own surprise and disappointment at the turn of events.

“So did I!” she remarked when asked about expecting Ekin-Su on her show, only to follow up with a note of uncertainty regarding the reason behind the cancellation. “But alas no,” she added, “I don’t know, we’re trying to find out. She was due to come in right, but no.”

Ekin-Su’s decision may stem from her challenging experience on Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, particularly immediately following her eviction.

She found herself embroiled in a heated discussion with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, as well as celebrity house guest Layton Williams.

The conversation centred on her portrayal in the show, with Ekin-Su voicing concerns over the editing process and its impact on her image.

Despite her eviction, Ekin-Su defended her actions and expressed hurt over not being portrayed “as myself” on the programme.

“You haven’t seen everything, they cut stuff out,” she said, to which Layton replied: “You’re not going to blame it on the edit. One thing you’re not going to do is blame it on the edit, girl. We see what we see and it’s a shame.”

Ekin-Su insisted: “I’m just hurt that I wasn’t portrayed as myself on the show.”

AJ replied: “It’s interesting because you have literally just walked out of the house. You don’t know what’s been seen or what’s been said, but I can assure you that everything that has been seen and has been said has been said by you.”