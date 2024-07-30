Disney+ cancels Renegade Nell after first season

Sally Wainwright’s bold new series Renegade Nell has come to a surprising end, as Disney+ decides not to renew it for a second season.

The show, which followed the thrilling adventures of a sharp-witted outlaw in 18th-century England, premiered just a few months ago.

Sadly, it didn’t meet Disney+‘s renewal criteria.

A Disney spokesperson said: “Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor.

“We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future.”

The show starred Louisa Harland of Derry Girls fame, who played the titular Nell.

Nell finds herself framed for murder and becomes the most infamous outlaw in England.

But with the help of a magical spirit named Billy Blind, Nell discovers her true destiny is far greater.

The ensemble cast also featured Adrian Lester, Nick Mohammed, and Joely Richardson.

Other original shows from Disney+ UK include Emma Moran’s Extraordinary, the Sean Bean-starring Shardlake, and the forthcoming adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals.