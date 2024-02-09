Disney+ unveils trailer for new Tudor mystery series Shardlake

Disney+ has dropped the official trailer for its latest series, Shardlake.

This captivating new murder mystery is inspired by C.J. Sansom’s best-selling Tudor novels and promises a blend of suspense, history, and intrigue.

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of 16th century England, Shardlake follows the story of Matthew Shardlake, portrayed by Arthur Hughes.

Shardlake is a principled lawyer serving under Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII’s formidable advisor, played by Sean Bean. Known for his integrity in a time rife with corruption, Shardlake is tasked with solving a murder that threatens Cromwell’s political ambitions.

Anthony Boyle takes on the role of Jack Barak, Shardlake’s assistant, whose loyalty is questionable, adding another layer of mystery to the plot.

The series delves into the dark and secretive world of a monastery in Scarnsea, where Shardlake and Barak investigate the killing of one of Cromwell’s commissioners. Their mission is fraught with danger and deception, as they encounter resistance from the monastery’s inhabitants, determined to protect their way of life at any cost.

Shardlake stars Babou Ceesay as Abbot Fabian, Paul Kaye as Brother Jerome, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Alice, Peter Firth as Norfolk, Matthew Steer as Goodhap, Brian Vernel as Brother Mortimus, Irfan Shamji as Brother Guy, David Pearse as Brother Edwig, Miles Barrow as Brother Gabriel, Mike Noble as Bugge and Kimberley Nixon as Joan.

Shardlake is coming soon to Disney+, promising to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of historical mystery.