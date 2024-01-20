Who is Danny Clarke? Meet 'The Black Gardener'

Danny Clarke is one of the contestants on The Weakest Link tonight.

Dannahue “Danny” Clarke, known as The Black Gardener, is a prominent British horticulturist and a beacon of inspiration in the UK’s gardening scene.

His journey from a career in sales to becoming a co-host on the BBC series “The Instant Gardener” with Helen Skelton is a testament to his passion for horticulture and his dedication to making gardening an inclusive space.

Danny was born in Oxford to parents who emigrated from Jamaica. This rich cultural heritage played a significant role in shaping his perspectives and approach to gardening. His journey in horticulture began with a bold career change, marking the start of a remarkable path in the world of gardening.

In 1997, Danny took a significant leap by leaving his sales job to found his own garden design company in Bromley. Inspired by the success of another businessman known as the Black Farmer, he adopted the moniker The Black Gardener.

Danny’s unique approach and expertise led to him being noticed and invited for a screen test for The Instant Gardener. This daytime BBC programme, which ran for two seasons in 2015 and 2016, catapulted him to national fame.

Beyond The Instant Gardener, Danny has been a presenter for the BBC on the RHS Chelsea and RHS Tatton Flower shows, and he hosted Tree of the Year for Channel 4 in 2016.

In 2019 he joined the ITV This Morning team creating colourful and creative garden transformations. He is also a member of Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Garden team and co-presents Filthy Garden SOS.

In 2023, Danny’s contributions to horticulture were celebrated with a unique tribute: the naming of a David Austen English shrub rose called ‘Dannahue.’ This honour is not just a personal achievement but also a charitable endeavour.

