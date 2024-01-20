Josh Jones is one of the contestants on The Weakest Link tonight.

Josh Jones, a Mancunian ray of sunshine, has rapidly emerged as the most original comedic voice from the North-West in recent years. His natural flair for comedy and unique perspective on life have made him a standout figure in the UK comedy scene.

Josh’s breakthrough came with his hilarious debut on E4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats and ITV’s Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club. His performances on these shows were not only comedic gold but also a clear indication of his potential as a television star.

This success led to a host of appearances on high-profile shows, including hosting BBC Three’s Fast Food Face-Off and featuring in 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility, Reality News, Dating No Filter, Late Night Mash, and several Comedy Central specials.

Expanding his repertoire, Josh co-hosts the Dave original podcast series Hard Sell alongside Darren Harriott, bringing his comedic talent to the audio world. He also hosts the intriguing Dead Drama podcast, delving into historical gossip, and Chatting with Cherubs, a collaboration with Morgan Rees, further highlighting his range and creativity in comedy.

In 2022, Josh was nominated for Best Newcomer at Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards for his critically acclaimed, sell-out show Waste of Space, a testament to his rising status in comedy. His talents were recognised early on, evidenced by his finalist position in the BBC New Comedy Award, an accolade he later returned to judge on BBC Three alongside Rosie Jones.

Furthermore, his hosting skills on Fast Food Face-Off earned him a nomination for Outstanding On-Screen Talent at the 2022 Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Awards.

Josh Jones continues to captivate audiences with his relatable and original humour. From his roots in Manchester to the national stage, Josh’s journey is a testament to his skill, charisma, and dedication to comedy.

