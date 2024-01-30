How Alice Fredenham's Britain's Got Talent Audition Changed Everything

Alice Fredenham first caught the public’s eye as a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent. With a voice that combines a haunting quality with a rich, melodic tone, Alice quickly became one of the standout performers on the show.

Born and raised in Harpenden, Alice had a passion for music from an early age. However, her journey to the Britain’s Got Talent stage wasn’t straightforward. Before her appearance on the show, Alice worked as a beauty therapist, singing mostly as a hobby and without widespread recognition.

What happened to Alice Fredenham

Alice first auditioned for The Voice in 2012, singing Lady Is A Tramp, but failed to get to get an turns.

However she had better luck a year later. Alice’s audition for Britain’s Got Talent in 2013 marked a turning point in her career. Her rendition of My Funny Valentine left the judges and audience spellbound.

Simon Cowell told her: “Your voice is like liquid gold. You have such an authentically beautiful voice, you look amazing, you could sing your phone book. I absolutely love you and your voice and you don’t know how good you are.

And Amanda Holden added: “That was the most mesmerising, sultry, sexy performance and I fell in love with you.”

Alice’s journey on BGT saw her make it through to the semi-finals where she performed Cry Me a River.

However she just missed out on making the final, finishing fourth in the public vote of her semi-final. It was shadow performers Attraction who won the series.

Alice Fredenham now

Following her time on Britain’s Got Talent, Alice continued to pursue music. She worked on various projects, including recording sessions and live performances. Her style, often described as a mix of jazz and blues, resonates with a wide range of audiences, offering a modern take on classic genres.

Alice’s latest music release was an album called Under the Covers and it was her last, deciding to retire from spotlight. Her record label Cherry Red Record said: “Alice has retired from the music industry and wishes to retain her privacy”.

Watch our interview with Alice from her time on Britain’s Got Talent below…