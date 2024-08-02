Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has addressed the recent controversy surrounding the show.

Craig, known for his straightforward manner, was candid when asked by hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle about the ongoing reports.

“I knew nothing,” he said. “The judges are very separate. When the story erupted and came out in the press, I was shocked, along with all the other judges.”

Craig explained that the Strictly Come Dancing judges maintain a strict separation from the contestants and their training.

“We’re on level two, and for obvious reasons, we shouldn’t be talking to them or gearing them up before the show as judges,” he said. “We take that part of it seriously.”

Craig Revel Horwood

He went on to clarify that the judges have no involvement in the training process.

“We have nothing to do whatsoever with their training, or how they get there to that point on a Saturday night,” he added. “We don’t even see the camera rehearsals on the Fridays. We literally come in on a Saturday, judge what we see, and then it’s done.”

Craig expressed his desire for the investigation to conclude swiftly.

“I just want the investigation to be over so I can find out myself the truth,” he said. “It’s really hard to pass judgment or comment on ‘he said this, she said that.’ I’m just blown away by the whole situation. Completely and utterly shocked.”

When asked if the BBC is handling the investigation properly, Craig responded, “Yes, well I hope so. I really hope so for them and their sake and mine, of course, and the future of Strictly Come Dancing. It is a serious issue and I think it has to be addressed.”

Craig praised the idea of introducing chaperones and psychologists to support the contestants. “Putting chaperones in is a really great idea,” he said. “Having a chaperone in the room is having that one extra eye.”

Reflecting on the world of dance, Craig compared dancers to Olympians.

“You don’t become an Olympian without someone telling you what’s wrong with your work,” he said. “But you have to remember that Strictly is not the Olympics. It’s a bunch of celebrities learning to dance from scratch by amazing pros.”

Craig also shared memories from his own training days. “When I started training, I had a Russian ballet teacher who used to hit us with canes,” he admitted. “Obviously, that would not be allowed now. But she used to get up and whack the under of our hamstrings to make sure we weren’t lifting from the thigh.”

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood; Shirley Ballas; Motsi Mabuse; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

He acknowledged that teaching methods have evolved significantly since then. “Life has developed and changed in the teaching world everywhere,” he said. “I just can’t wait for the investigation to be done so we can get on and start enjoying a new series.”

Craig reflected on the impact of his rigorous training. “Would I have been who I am today without hard training? Probably not,” he said. “But I was never abused. And I don’t condone that in any way, shape, or form.”

He added: “If that is a problem, then it should be eradicated immediately. But I certainly know that tough love was good for me because it made me fight and made me want it even more.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player.