Meet the line up of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2024
Fifteen celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and journalism are pushing their limits in the longest series yet of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
Under the watchful eyes of Chief Instructor Billy Billingham and his team of ex-Special Forces soldiers—Foxy, Rudy Reyes, and Chris Oliver—the stars are headed to the challenging terrains of New Zealand for intense winter warfare training.
In a twist, no one gets sent home early this time; every recruit will endure the full eight days of grueling tasks, far from home comforts and the spotlight.
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Channel 4, every Sunday and Monday at 9PM from 22 September.
Anthony Ogogo
Ex-Professional Boxer who has shown his mettle in the ring and has battled significant injuries throughout his career.
Bianca Gascoigne
DJ and reality TV star, known for her appearances on shows like Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.
Bobby Norris
Reality TV Star and Radio Host famous for his appearances on The Only Way is Essex and his bubbly personality.
Cherry Healey
TV Presenter widely recognized for her documentaries on BBC Three and Inside the Factory on BBC Two
Chris Robshaw
Former England Rugby Captain who led the team with distinction and is known for his leadership on and off the field.
Ellie Downie
Former Olympic Gymnast who has represented Great Britain at numerous international competitions, known for her powerful performances.
Georgia Harrison
Reality TV star from Love Island and a campaigner known for her activism and involvement in various social causes.
John Barrowman
Actor known for his vibrant role in Doctor Who and Torchwood. John brings his theatrical charisma to the show.
Lani Daniels
World Heavyweight Champion Boxer known for her powerful presence in the ring and her dominance in women’s boxing.
Marnie Simpson
Influencer and former Geordie Shore star known for her bold personality and presence in the reality TV scene.
Ovie Soko
Professional Basketball Player known for his stint on Love Island and his professional career in basketball.
Pete Wicks
Known for his role in The Only Way is Essex, Pete is recognised for his distinctive long hair and tattooed style.
Rachel Johnson
Journalist and the sister of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She is known for her sharp wit and strong opinions in the media.
Shazia Mirza
Comedian known for her clever and sometimes controversial stand-up routines that tackle various social issues.
Tez Ilyas
Comedian known for his sharp and insightful comedy that often explores his experiences as a British Asian.