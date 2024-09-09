By Published September 10, 2024, at 12:46 AM

Fifteen celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and journalism are pushing their limits in the longest series yet of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Under the watchful eyes of Chief Instructor Billy Billingham and his team of ex-Special Forces soldiers—Foxy, Rudy Reyes, and Chris Oliver—the stars are headed to the challenging terrains of New Zealand for intense winter warfare training.

In a twist, no one gets sent home early this time; every recruit will endure the full eight days of grueling tasks, far from home comforts and the spotlight.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Channel 4, every Sunday and Monday at 9PM from 22 September.

Anthony Ogogo Ex-Professional Boxer who has shown his mettle in the ring and has battled significant injuries throughout his career.

Bianca Gascoigne DJ and reality TV star, known for her appearances on shows like Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Bobby Norris Reality TV Star and Radio Host famous for his appearances on The Only Way is Essex and his bubbly personality.

Cherry Healey TV Presenter widely recognized for her documentaries on BBC Three and Inside the Factory on BBC Two

Chris Robshaw Former England Rugby Captain who led the team with distinction and is known for his leadership on and off the field.

Ellie Downie Former Olympic Gymnast who has represented Great Britain at numerous international competitions, known for her powerful performances.

Georgia Harrison Reality TV star from Love Island and a campaigner known for her activism and involvement in various social causes.

John Barrowman Actor known for his vibrant role in Doctor Who and Torchwood. John brings his theatrical charisma to the show.

Lani Daniels World Heavyweight Champion Boxer known for her powerful presence in the ring and her dominance in women’s boxing.

Marnie Simpson Influencer and former Geordie Shore star known for her bold personality and presence in the reality TV scene.

Ovie Soko Professional Basketball Player known for his stint on Love Island and his professional career in basketball.

Pete Wicks Known for his role in The Only Way is Essex, Pete is recognised for his distinctive long hair and tattooed style.

Rachel Johnson Journalist and the sister of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She is known for her sharp wit and strong opinions in the media.

Shazia Mirza Comedian known for her clever and sometimes controversial stand-up routines that tackle various social issues.