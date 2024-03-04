Celebrity Big Brother stars to face their toughest challenge yet

Celebrity Big Brother is gearing up for an exhilarating return on ITV, promising a series filled with unprecedented challenges and surprises.

Advertisements

The show’s revival introduces its first celebrity series following the reboot of the civilian version last year.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have hinted at a more demanding experience for the upcoming famous housemates.

Rumours are swirling about the potential line-up for the new series, with names such as Nikita Kuzmin from Strictly Come Dancing, Loose Women’s Linda Robson, and X Factor’s Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne making the rounds. Gary Goldsmith, known for his familial connection to Kate Middleton, is also speculated to join the cast.

Although the final list of celebrities remains unconfirmed, the hosts have signalled that the housemates are in for a challenging ride.

Will said: “I think he can definitely be more mischievous and cheeky.”

AJ added: “I do think with the celebs, just taking them away from all of the luxuries, no riders, the economy budget for shopping, sharing the kitchen, sharing the bedroom. They’re gonna be used to living by themselves.”

Advertisements

Will Best also touched upon the unique dynamics of the celebrity series, contrasting it with the civilian version.

He shared: “We’re gonna find out what people’s preconceived opinions are of these celebs and then we’ll see that change in a way that you wouldn’t do right from the start to right to the end on the civilian version. So yeah, really excited.”

Meanwhile AJ said she was hoping for some American stars on the line up.

She explained: “They never quite fully understand the concept and they never know who the other UK celebrities are. The two worlds colliding is always perfection to watch.

“We want some A-list celebrities to get in there and ask where’s the champagne? We went them to think it’s going to be luxurious, but we’ve given them an economy shopping budget.”

Advertisements

Will added: “I want to have a mix of ages. It’s that intergenerational thing and seeing the difference between old-school celebrities and new ones.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs from tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.