The Zebedee Any Angle sloping clothes rail was featured on Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the product and where to buy.

Diane presented her invention to the panel of Dragons. You can find out more about the products and purchase them online via Amazon here.

The Zebedee Any Angle is perfect for many locations: Use in an open closet, in a wardrobe, under the stairs or a loft conversion.

Featuring a distinctive spring coil, this innovative design enables you to stylishly hang clothes or any other item from almost any ceiling angle.

Perfect for a variety of spaces, including under-stair cupboards, loft conversions, dormer bedrooms, and sheds, it serves as the ideal storage solution. With its stunning, designer simplicity, it effortlessly complements and enhances any interior project.

The product is available in five sizes: Brackets are designed to fit back-to-back for longer runs. The rails can hold 50kg.

Diane’s sloping clothes rail are made and manufactured in Britain.

