Goats of the Gorge skincare from Dragons’ Den

Goats of the Gorge skincare products were featured on Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the company and where to buy.

Somerset company Goats of the Gorge offered their goat milk based skincare products to the panel of Dragons. You can find out more about the products and purchase them online via Amazon here.

Writing on their website, Goats of the Gorge share of their story: “We are a family run business that started production just 2 miles from Bristol Airport and then moved to larger premises at Fairseat Workshops Chew Valley in January 2022, father and two sons manufacturing all the products on-site using milk from the village Kerborne herd of British Alpine show goats and also having regular milk delivered from Bruton Dairy Somerset.”

