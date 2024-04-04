Yard Art outdoor wall art from Dragons’ Den

Yard Art’s work was pitched on TV show Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the products and where to buy.

Charlotte Clemence and husband Grant were in the den in the latest episode with their outdoor wall art business.

The brand offers numerous artwork prints suitable to hang outdoors.

Charlotte founded the company alongside pal Bex.

They share on their website: “Our story began in the summer of 2019 when full time mothers identified a gap in the market. They embarked on a mission to source the highest quality materials that embody luxury, are fade-proof, highly durable, water-resistant, and capable of gracing your garden for years to come. This commitment to quality and innovation lies at the heart of everything we do.

“Beyond providing exceptional outdoor wall art, Charlotte & Bex take pride in offering exceptional customer service. They provide a bespoke service that brings your unique ideas and visions to life.”

Dragons’ Den continues Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One. You can catch up with the TV show on BBC iPlayer.

The latest episode also featured a Viking reenactor aiming to charm the Dragons with his modern twist on the ancient beverage, mead.

There was also a couple presenting their deeply personal supplement and business partner sisters convinced they’ve discovered the key to the ideal at-home manicure.

Dragons Den applications are open now if you fancy pitching your idea next series.