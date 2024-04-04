Nidhoggr Mead from Dragons’ Den

Nidhoggr Mead was featured on the latest episode of Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the products and where to buy.

Advertisements

Mead maker Peter Michael Taylor pitched his drink to the Dragons in the latest episode. You can find out more about the chair online via Amazon here.

Nidhoggr Mead on Amazon →

The brand offers a range of high-strength mead, inspired by what would have been drunk by vikings.

They explain on their website: “From the heart of ancient legends, Nidhoggr Mead was born—a tribute to the resplendent tales of Norse mythology and the timeless allure of this traditional, mystical drink.

“Our saga began centuries ago, amidst the echoes of Viking culture, where the ‘drink of the gods’ reigned supreme in the drinking halls of Norse communities all around Europe.

“Inspired by the reverence for this legendary elixir, our journey unfolded. Guided by the values deeply embedded in the essence of mead-making traditions, and obsessed with using the highest quality local ingredients, Nidhoggr Mead was created- a respectful nod to the past and an optimistic look to the future.”

Dragons’ Den continues Thursday nights at 8PM on BBC One. You can catch up with the TV show on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisements

Also tonight, a husband-and-wife team believe their outdoor art will impress in the Den, while a couple present their deeply personal supplement. Sisters and business partners are convinced they’ve discovered the key to the ideal at-home manicure, and a musician turned inventor seeks to generate enthusiasm from the Dragons for his creation.

Meanwhile you can soon pitch on the show yourself with applications to enter the den open now.