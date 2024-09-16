Wheel Of Fortune with Graham Norton renewed for second series

Wheel of Fortune will be back for another series on ITV1 with Graham Norton.

The show launched at the start of 2024 with 5.7 million viewers, making it ITV’s biggest entertainment show launch in two years.

With over 16 million viewers reached and 3 million streams, it’s no wonder ITV has decided to recommission the iconic game show.

BAFTA award winner Graham Norton is back at the helm as contestants once again spin the giant wheel for a chance at life-changing cash prizes.

The new series will feature a nine new episodes, including a special celebrity Christmas episode.

Produced by Whisper North, part of the Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper Group, Wheel of Fortune will continue to thrill audiences as contestants pick letters to solve puzzles in a game of both skill and luck.

Graham is excited to return, saying: “I’m thrilled we are coming back for a second series to challenge more contestants to solve more word puzzles and hopefully they come away with even more cash. It’s a game of skill and luck, so you just never know which way it will go and I’m excited to see who can hold their nerve against the wheel.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: “We are excited to bring back this iconic game show for a second series after a successful launch earlier this year. Graham with his wit and humour is the perfect host for this fun, exciting, fast-paced game of luck and skill.”