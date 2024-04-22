ITV drama Vera to end with fourteenth and final series

Brenda Blethyn is set to reprise her role as DCI Vera Stanhope for the fourteenth and final series of the ITV drama Vera.

Known for her compelling portrayal in the show, Brenda has decided that this series will be her last.

The filming is underway in her cherished Northumberland and North East, alongside a crew and cast she considers friends.

Vera, inspired by the character from Ann Cleeves’ bestselling novels, first aired in 2011.

Brenda Blethyn said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role.

“The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The final fourteenth series will feature two feature-length episodes.

Commented executive producer Kate Bartlett: “It is the end of an era and has been an extraordinary journey over fourteen amazing series of Vera.

“So many wonderful and talented people have been involved in the making of Vera across all the series, but none of us would be here without two incredible women: firstly, the absolutely extraordinary talent of the inimitable Brenda Blethyn.

“She is brilliant as DCI Vera Stanhope, a truly iconic character of our times. And – of course – the amazing Ann Cleeves, author of the original novels and creator of DCI Vera Stanhope.

“We will all be very sad to say goodbye to Brenda and everyone involved in making the show.”

All previous series of Vera are currently available for streaming on ITVX.