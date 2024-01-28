The Big Posh Holiday Swap (Channel 5)

This captivating six-part series offers an exclusive peek into the lavish lifestyles of Third Home’s elite clientele.

The show takes viewers on a grand tour of some of the most luxurious and sought-after holiday homes across the globe.

Giles Adams, the Head of Strategy at Third Home, serves as our guide, showcasing how the world’s wealthiest individuals enjoy their leisure time.

In the first episode, audiences are introduced to the inner workings of this exclusive club. The journey begins with visits to Kenya, South Africa, and Canada, offering a glimpse into the world of millionaire holiday home swaps.

The episode seeks to uncover whether these high-end vacations truly live up to their extraordinary reputations.

Originally aired on Paramount+ under the title Millionaire Holiday Home Swap, this series is a must-watch for those fascinated by the opulence of the elite.

The Big Posh Holiday Swap airs on Channel 5 on Sunday, 28 January 2024 at 10:00PM.