Mr Bates vs. The Post Office tops 2024 viewing figures

Mr Bates vs. The Post Office has been watched by almost ten million viewers.

ITV’s new drama has captivated a staggering 9.2 million viewers since launching last Monday, marking it as ITV’s most successful new drama since The Pembrokeshire Murders in January 2021 during lockdown.

The four-episode series has not only become the most-watched programme across all channels this year but, along with its accompanying documentary, has reached an impressive 14.8 million viewers.

On the streaming front, the series has received an impressive 12.3 million streams on ITVX in just eight days.

From 1 – 8 January 2024, ITVX has recorded a record-breaking 70.1 million streams, the best start to any year in its history, showing a significant increase of 39% compared to last year.

ITV1 has also seen its best start in over a decade, boasting an 18.4% all-time share in the first eight days of the year.

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment ITV said: “The unwavering success of Mr Bates vs. The Post Office demonstrates the undeniable power of TV, particularly public service broadcasting.

“Aside from it being a ratings hit, dramatising the story with such a high calibre of British actors has reignited the campaign for justice nearly 25 years on, for a group of ordinary people – and the entire nation is behind them.”

Polly Hill, Head of Drama ITV added: “We commissioned this drama because it was a story that demanded to be told. Like everyone watching the show, I couldn’t believe what had happened. We all just wanted the drama to help get that story heard by as many people as we could.

“We are all proud and overwhelmed by the power our drama has had. Alan, Jo, Lee, Jess and every sub-postmaster and sub-postmistress are being heard now, and it looks like they will finally get the justice they deserve. ITV is proud to have told this story and to support the subpostmasters.”

