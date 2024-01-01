Mr Bates vs the Post Office next episode and where to watch online

Mr Bates vs the Post Office has made its debut on ITV1 – here’s where to watch on TV and online.

Mr Bates vs the Post Office is a new four-part factual drama telling the true story of the British Post Office scandal.

The four-part series aims to portray one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice in the history of British law, where numerous sub-postmasters and postmistresses were erroneously implicated in crimes such as theft, fraud, and false accounting.

The root of these accusations was traced back to a flawed IT system, which led to a series of unfounded charges against these individuals. The forthcoming production seeks to delve into this complex and impactful story, highlighting the personal and professional turmoil faced by those unjustly accused.

Where to watch Mr Bates vs the Post Office on TV and online

Mr Bates vs the Post Office will air on ITV1 nightly at 9PM from Monday, 1 January – Thursday, 4 January at 9PM.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the ITVX here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has four, hour long episodes.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: “After a new computer system called Horizon is rolled out across the country, mysterious financial losses start to appear in village Post Office tills. But when subpostmasters Alan Bates, Jo Hamilton, Noel Thomas and Lee Castleton seek help, the Post Office insists that each of them is the only one having problems.

“Alan refuses to believe it. And when the Post Office goes on to accuse, harass and even prosecute subpostmasters for the shortfalls, Alan leads the fight back. Their lives, livelihoods and good names destroyed, his little band decide to try to clear their names.”

The full cast of Mr Bates vs the Post Office features Toby Jones, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Monica Dolan, Lia Williams, Alex Jennings and Will Mellor.

Alongside the drama, one-off documentary Mr Bates vs the Post Office: The Real Story will air on Thursday, 4 January at 10:45PM.

