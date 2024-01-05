Bad Education start date confirmed for new series

A release date has been confirmed for the fifth series of Bad Education.

BBC Bad Education Series 5 is returning to screens on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 14 January 2024 at 9PM. All episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am that date.

Returning to the cast for the new series are Layton Williams, Charlie Wernham, Vicki Pepperdin, Mathew Horne, Asha Hassan, Anthony J Abraham, Bobby Johnson, Laura Marcus, Ali Hadji-Heshmati and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Stephen and Mitchell continue their unique approaches to teaching whilst headteacher and control freak Ms Hoburn forever looms large.

“Meanwhile, Mr Fraser continues to hang around the school kitchen, and the new class K of glamorous gossip Usma, wannabe roadman Inchez, himbo Harrison, clueless slacktivist Jinx, eccentric Warren and energetic hustler, Blessing, all return.”

Layton Williams said: “I’m so buzzing that everyone embraced the new Bad Education! Thanks to yous, we’re back and badder than ever, creating more chaos with a super talented bunch. More life, more laughs, more looks!”

Freddy Syborn, Director, Co-Creator & Executive Producer added: “Last year, Jack & I loved putting together our new crew of characters and collaborators. We couldn’t be happier to be back – series five is going to be more joyful than ever.”

The latest episodes come after a standalone Christmas special in December.

Premiering in 2012, the comedy enjoyed three series and a festive special.

A decade later, in 2022, a reunion special featured Jack Whitehall reprising his role as teacher Alfie Wickers, setting the stage for the revamped fourth series.

The series also expanded to the big screen with a film adaptation in 2015.