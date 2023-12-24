Christmas Carols on ITV 2023 tonight

Christmas Carols on ITV returns to TV tonight for Christmas Eve.

Jane McDonald, celebrated as a BAFTA award-winning presenter and singer, will be hosting a festive Christmas Eve celebration at St Elisabeth’s Church in Greater Manchester.

Who’s on the line up

The event will feature an impressive cast of performers including Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger, acclaimed singer/songwriter Jerub, West End sensation Marisha Wallace, Anna Lapwood alongside the Pembroke College Chapel Choir, and the multiplatinum-selling popera group G4.

Adding to the festivities, Jane McDonald herself will grace the stage for two exceptional Christmas performances.

It’ll be the start of Christmas programming on ITV.

Christmas Day will start with ITV’s traditional daytime line up with Lorraine and This Morning. Later in the day will be specials of Ainsley’s Festive Flavours and In For A Penny.

In the evening there will be soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street followed by a one-off The Masked Singer Christmas Special, featuring four brand new mystery contestants.

Plus, Lee Mack will be back with a 1% Club special ahead of the launch of the new series in 2024.

